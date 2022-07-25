scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Fake appointment letters for jobs in courts: Union law ministry asks Delhi Police to take action

The police said the appointment letters were issued in the name of the law ministry and several such letters were found being issued in the Delhi-NCR region.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 12:04:44 pm
The complainant alleged that the said order is fake as it is signed in the name of ‘Shailesh Ahuja, Section Officer’ but no such man works at the ministry.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has written to Delhi Police to take action against unknown people for allegedly issuing fake appointment letters for jobs in Delhi district courts. The police said the appointment letters were issued in the name of the law ministry and several such letters were found being issued in the Delhi-NCR region.

A case was registered by the New Delhi district in the matter and a first information report (FIR) was lodged last week by an additional secretary-level officer at the Tilak Marg police station.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that the department received fake appointment orders for “lower-level posts in the district and subordinate courts in Delhi”. The same orders were circulating on social media and the accused forged orders in the name of the department of justice at the law ministry. Officials said that the matter was raised earlier too and they contacted Delhi Police in 2020 to help with the fake appointment orders.

“In the present case, a fake appointment letter has been received through social media wherein one Shri Vijender Singh has been asked to deposit an amount of Rs. 13,760 (Rs. Thirteen thousand seven hundred sixty) as security money, with an allurement of a promise of a job with the Department of Justice, vide a communication purportedly been issued by Rohini Court Complex” reads the FIR.

The complainant alleged that the said order is fake as it is signed in the name of ‘Shailesh Ahuja, Section Officer’ but no such man works at the ministry. “It is to inform that alleged orders/communications are fake and issued by some miscreant fraudster with ulterior motive…This is a serious matter. It is, therefore, requested to get this case investigated by some senior officer and this Department be informed of the developments in the matter,” reads the FIR.

An enquiry in the matter revealed that the order was sent from a post office in Tilak Nagar. The police registered a case under sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy and said the matter is being investigated as the mail/online posts about the letters are being examined.

