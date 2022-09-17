scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

FAIMS urges health ministry not to rechristen AIIMS Delhi

The health ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on local or regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity.

The Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS) had recently sought the opinion of faculty members over the government's proposal to give new names to all the 23 AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country. (File)

The Faculty Association of AIIMS has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressing concern over the proposal of assigning a new name to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, contending it will lead to a loss of the institute’s identity.

The Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS) had recently sought the opinion of faculty members over the government’s proposal to give new names to all the 23 AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country.

The faculty members opposed the changing of the name of AIIMS, Delhi, according to the letter written by the FAIMS to the minister on Thursday.

The letter further said AIIMS, Delhi was created in 1956 with a trinity of mission for medical education, research and patient care. “An identity is linked with the name. If the identity is lost, institutional recognition is lost both within the country and outside.” “That is why famous and established institutes have the same names for centuries — Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard universities,” the letter said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...

The FAIMS said if the proposal is accepted, the esteemed medical institute will face a huge loss of identity and demoralisation.

“Hence, FAIMS requests you to please do not consider any proposal for changing the name of AIIMS Delhi. This will help to maintain the premier and mentor institute status of AIIMS Delhi with respect to others in the country,” the letter said.

The FAIMS also sought an appointment to discuss long-pending issues related to autonomy, in-campus accommodation and administration reform (rotation of headship) at AIIMS, Delhi.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

The health ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on local or regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:10:43 pm
Next Story

Aitraaz’s one-take song featuring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra impressed Danny Boyle: ‘He saw this and contacted…’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement