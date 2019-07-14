Factory’s licence expired, says East civic body, CM Kejriwal orders probe

Following the blaze at a factory in Jhilmil Industrial Area Saturday, which left three people dead, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) claimed that the factory’s licence had expired and was not renewed.

Ranen Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Factory Licence Department of the EDMC, said a detailed investigation of the incident will be conducted.

According to police, the factory has been running in the Jhilmil Industrial Area for over five years, in a rented building. An FIR has been registered against owner of the factory, said police.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site with Industries Minister Satyendar Jain and said a probe would be conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Announcing compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims, he said action would be taken against any establishment for not following fire norms.

“We will investigate the reason behind the cause of the fire. The government will take strict action against anyone not following fire safety norms,” said Kejriwal.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said in a tweet: “My heart goes out to the families of the three victims of the fire in Jhilmil Industrial Area…. I hope there is no more loss of life. I have also spoken to the DCP concerned for a full report on the investigation.”