Facing threats since November, say kin of Delhi woman

Ever since the death of a teenager who lived in their locality last November, the 20-year-old woman’s family alleged they have been subjected to harassment by his relatives.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman’s younger sister alleged: “In December, two women from their family entered the shop where I worked and beat me up in front of everyone. They told my employers that my sister was to blame for his death. I tried to tell them that my sister is married and wasn’t interested in the boy, but they didn’t listen. I had to quit my job…”

The family said the woman and her husband recently shifted to a rented room after the threats.

Nearly a week before Wednesday’s incident, the accused allegedly harassed and assaulted the victim’s aunt, who had come to meet the family, and demanded to know where she had shifted to. The family said they lodged a complaint on the assault but no arrests were made.

The victim’s family also alleged police inaction in the case. The girl’s father said, “… these people (the accused) are powerful as they sell liquor; everyone supports them. They barge into our house at any time to assault us. We called police several times in the last two months, but no one helped.”

On the allegations, a senior police officer said, “We never received a formal complaint from the family. Last week, they made a PCR call when the aunt was harassed. We went to the spot and spoke to both parties. The matter was resolved amicably. We are looking into that now.”

The family also alleged that a police booth around 100 metres from the spot was locked on the day of the incident.

Police said officers were on patrol and security duty due to Republic Day celebrations, which might have affected deployment in the area. Police said they have provided security to the victim and her family and increased deployment in the area.