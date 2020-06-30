Facing shortage of health workers, Delhi Govt tells court

Kaushik alleged that bodies of the dead were lying in the same wards and corridors of the Lok Nayak hospital where Covid-19 patients are being admitted. Kaushik alleged that bodies of the dead were lying in the same wards and corridors of the Lok Nayak hospital where Covid-19 patients are being admitted.

The Delhi government on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it was facing manpower shortage with thousands of healthcare professionals being infected and losing four doctors to Covid-19.

The government made the submission before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain appearing for the Delhi government, said that at a time when the government hard-pressed to find manpower to manage the system, it was “unfortunate” and “preposterous” that a contempt petition had been moved against it over managing of dead bodies.

The contempt petition was moved by advocate Avadh Kaushik against the Delhi government and medical director of Lok Nayak hospital, for allegedly not adhering to the undertaking given to the High Court with regard to handling of bodies of Covid-19 victims.

Kaushik alleged that bodies of the dead were lying in the same wards and corridors of the Lok Nayak hospital where Covid-19 patients are being admitted.

The ASG said a similar issue is pending before the Supreme Court. Hearing this, the HC bench adjourned the matter to July 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.