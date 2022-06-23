Facing scrutiny after Agnipath protests, coaching centres shut in town in Aligarh

With coaching centres across Aligarh under scrutiny after protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme took a violent turn, many such centres are now closed. On Wednesday, all centres in and around Tappal, a little over 100 km from Delhi, had their shutters down.

In fact, Sudhir Sharma, the owner of the biggest one there — Young India Coaching Centre — has been arrested in connection with the violence.

Across Aligarh district, 76 people have been arrested and 68 taken into preventive custody, of whom at least 11 are operators of coaching centres. Most of the arrests of coaching centre operators were from the Tappal region.

Young India Coaching Centre offers tuition for a range of exams and services: Army, Staff Selection Commission, Railway, UP Sub-Inspector, UP Police Constable, National Defence Academy, Air Force, and UP Teacher Eligibility Test, among others. Smaller centres in the area offer preparation for police services. SP (Rural) Palash Bansal said: “A special committee has been set up by the district administration to inquire into unregistered coaching centres in the area. They are under the scanner.”

Large numbers of young men from the area have been engaged in preparing for the armed forces and many have availed of these centres as part of their preparations.

Harinder Singh, 27, who had prepared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test in a coaching centre and later taught in one before becoming a private school teacher, said there are 11 coaching centres just between Tappal and the neighbouring town of Jattari.

One of the residents of Tappal, a 23-year-old, has been in and out of a residential coaching centre in Iglas, another town in the district, for the last two years. He estimates that he has spent around Rs 1 lakh on coaching so far.

“All of them are closed now. Most of the boys who enrol in these are from nearby villages like Kansera, Jikarpur, Jahan Garh, and Hetalpur, which have many boys preparing for the army,” he said.

One of the residents of Tappal, a 23-year-old, has been in and out of a residential coaching centre in Iglas, another town in the district, for the last two years. He estimates that he has spent around Rs 1 lakh on coaching so far.

“I have been preparing since I was 18 and I cleared the physical test in 2020. Since then, every time the date for the Army exam would be announced, I would join the coaching centre where they charge around Rs 20,000-25,000 for two months of coaching, including food and residence. And each time, the exam would not be held. There were 200 other boys in the centre, it was a large one. Now that is also closed after the protests,” he said.

He is unhappy with the announcement of the Agnipath scheme but will enrol for it anyway. “Khush toh nahi hain par karna toh hai hi. I have spent so much time and money preparing, and I need to work,” he said.

Even in nearby Jewar, in the adjoining district of Gautam Buddha Nagar, centres have been closed for almost a week after the violent protests.

“There are around eight such centres in Jewar. They have all been closed since June 17. We are not sure when we can open again. We have been encouraged by authorities to keep it closed,” said an owner of one centre.