Facing Rs 1,700 crore deficit, east Delhi municipal body hopes more taxes can fill its coffers

The cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation Monday presented its budget, in which it proposed to impose three new taxes — betterment tax, education cess and professional tax — to increase its revenue. With a deficit of Rs 1,700 crore, the East body has proposed an education cess of 5% on property tax. “The corporation is expecting to earn Rs 10 crore from it and money will be used for betterment of education,” the budget reads.

The corporation is proposing to levy 15% betterment tax on property tax, but only on properties whose value has increased in the past few years. The proposal also stated that professional tax will be levied on individuals who have an annual income of Rs 5 lakh or more, which could help the body garner Rs 5 crore.

To increase parking facilities in its jurisdiction, a work order has been issued to develop multi-storey stack car parking at Aditya Arcade, Preet Vihar, at a cost of about Rs 36 crore, officials said. Tenders have been issued to develop multi-storey/stack car parking in Geeta Colony, Babarpur and Nand Nagari, said officials, adding that 30 other places have been identified for expansion of parking facilities.

The East body is also planning to install vertical gardens at 14 places at a cost Rs 250 lakh and the project is likely to be completed by December, said officials.

Meanwhile, plantation is being carried out along the sides of over 20 roads at an estimated cost of Rs 160 lakh, officials said.

Different budget, similar proposals

Several proposals that find a mention in this year’s budgets of the three corporations were mentioned in last year’s budgets, too, but could not be executed:

Segregation of waste: Proposed last year. This year, south body has proposed segregation at 40 wards while North body has said that a detailed action plan will be prepared for the same. Officials, however, say less than 1 % of households are segregating waste.

Education: Like last year, all civic bodies have proposed smart boards in classes and increasing the scholarship amount from Rs 500 Rs 1,100. North body proposed swimming pools in 5 schools. However, officials say most students have not got money for uniforms, notebooks.

Property tax hike

The three corporations had proposed a property tax hike last year, too, but the political wing did not approve it.