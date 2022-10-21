Facing heat for preferential rules for MPs, AIIMS withdraws order

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has withdrawn a letter wherein it had detailed standing operating procedures for medical care arrangements of sitting Members of Parliament.

The withdrawal order was issued by Chief Administrative Officer Deo Nath Shah on Friday.

In the earlier letter issued by Director M Srinivas on October 17, AIIMS had issued the SOP for streamlining medical care arrangements for sitting MPs. According to the order, duty officers, who are qualified medical professionals, from the Department of Hospital Administration will be available in the control room round the clock for OPD and emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

It had stated that all other patients who are referred to AIIMS for consultation or treatment by the MPs will also be provided due assistance by its Media & Protocol Division. The order also mentioned that special phone and landline numbers will be made available for MPs to contact officials and doctors of AIIMS.

The move was criticised by several doctors and associations, which said that the step will promote VIP culture.

On Thursday, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the SOP.

In the letter, FAIMA condemned the decision and said the order has affected the morale of doctors as it indicates that the AIIMS administration has biases in treatment protocol for the general public and MPs and their references.