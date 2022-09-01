Facing allegations by woman colleague, man commits suicide

A 41-year-old assistant manager of a private company was found hanging at his house Tuesday morning. Police said they recovered a purported suicide note and have booked a woman colleague and company management for alleged abetment.

In the police complaint, the man’s wife said she got a call from an official in her husband’s company around 7.20 am. “The caller informed me that there had been an issue at the office the previous night and my husband had sent them a message that he was committing suicide. The caller told me to check on him. When I went upstairs to his room, he was hanging from the fan. We rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. He had sent some messages from his phone to office employees — he mentioned he was committing suicide due to some employees of his company,” she alleged.

Police said in the four-page note, the man said he was committing suicide “due to allegations on his character” from a woman colleague. Police said he denied her allegations, stating that in his career of 13 years in a previous company, such allegations were never raised. “Whatever I am doing is due to allegations in office. Today, I am humiliated with… allegations in meetings,” the note read, as per police.

The man’s cousin said, “As was his routine, my brother returned early morning from his night shift and went to his room. Later, when someone from office told his wife to check on him, we found he had committed suicide… He had written a note, which he had sent over the phone to someone in office management. He did not send the note to any family member. In the note, he alleged he was stressed due to certain allegations and a complaint against him from a woman colleague… He had recently joined the office… We were not aware of any such allegations.”

A police officer said, “An FIR has been registered against a woman colleague, who had raised the allegations, and the company management. No arrest has been made so far. We will verify the allegations.”