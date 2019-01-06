Delhi: Facility for mentally disabled stuck between govt and PWD

Renovation of a beggars home at Lampur, which is meant to house mentally disabled women and children who currently stay in Asha Kiran, Asha Deep and Asha Jyoti, is stuck in limbo.

While the Delhi government’s Department of Social Welfare claimed it is yet to receive an estimate from the Public Works Department (PWD) on the renovation, sources in the PWD claimed the estimates have been sent to the department, but have not yet been approved.

In July last year, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam had ordered that the 35-acre complex be converted into a double-storey building to house around 1,500 inmates from the three homes.

The facility is meant to take pressure off the homes, including Asha Kiran— which has faced a host of problems ranging from overcrowding, deaths and allegations of human rights violations.

Officials said the department will hold a meeting next week to understand the reason behind the delay.

According to sources, while the PWD has been assigned the work of renovating the complex, the social welfare department has been directed to expedite the work.

“I will ask for an update of work done by the officers and PWD on this project. We want to complete renovation at the earliest. The beggars home at Lampur has been lying unused for months and we want to offer better facilities to the inmates,” Rajendra Pal Gautam told The Indian Express.

A senior PWD official claimed, “We cannot start work until the plan is approved by the minister. We have sent the file, but we are awaiting a confirmation from their side.”

The existing Asha Kiran facility in Rohini will be converted into a centre for diploma/degree courses, said officials.