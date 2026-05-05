Faces masked, clad in undergarments: 6 of notorious gang held for looting jewellery from South Delhi home

Officers said that if gang members were seen roaming in the streets at night, they certainly had zeroed in on their target. Such was the terror — a band of robbers would break inside societies and their plush apartments, rob it clean after taking the residents hostage, and kill them if they didn’t cooperate.

After executing a robbery worth lakhs of rupees in South Delhi’s upscale Malviya Nagar area, six members of one of the Capital’s most notorious robbery gangs — the Kaccha Baniyan gang — were arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday following an exchange of fire in South Delhi, said officers.

On May 1, six men, dressed in undergarments and wearing masks on faces, had allegedly entered a flat in Malviya Nagar’s Sarvodaya Enclave. “Members of the family were sleeping in two bedrooms. The accused locked both the rooms, and then took jewellery ,” the officer said. CCTV cameras in the house captured two of them, roaming around in undergarments, said police.