Facebook video, live alert, and a 20-minute chase to save Noida truck driver’s life

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On June 30, a 38-year-old truck driver left his home in Greater Noida in great distress after a fight with his wife regarding their married daughter. Before he drove off in his truck, he uploaded a video on social media that he was going to end his life.
The video, posted on Facebook and Instagram, triggered automated safety alerts at Meta. Within minutes, the alerts were forwarded to the police, setting off a race against time to locate and rescue the man.
At 10.57 am, Meta sent an email alert about the post to the Social Media Centre at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters. The Director General of Police ordered officials to immediately trace the man’s location and shared real-time coordinates with the Gautam Buddha Nagar (GBN) Commissionerate’s media cell.
In Noida, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh took over. By 11.14 am, officials at the Dadri police station received a call from the GBN Media Cell, as the location fell within its limits.
What followed was a tense 20-minute pursuit to intercept the truck.
“As he was driving, police tracked his live location and moved swiftly to stop the vehicle,” police officers stated.
After successfully flagging down the truck, responding officers located the driver, who was exhibiting visible signs of severe emotional distress. Officers safely escorted him out of the vehicle and gave him water to drink.
“We spoke with him calmly in order to make him stable,” said a police officer who was part of the search.
Once he calmed down, the man told police that ongoing disputes with his wife had left him deeply distressed. “He said that if we had not reached him in time, he would have parked the truck at a secluded place and taken the step,” the officer said.
The police subsequently contacted his family members, briefed them on the situation and the social media alerts, and safely handed him over to their care.
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