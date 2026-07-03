Facebook video, live alert, and a 20-minute chase to save Noida truck driver’s life

After successfully flagging down the truck, responding officers located the driver, who was exhibiting visible signs of severe emotional distress. (Image generated using AI)

On June 30, a 38-year-old truck driver left his home in Greater Noida in great distress after a fight with his wife regarding their married daughter. Before he drove off in his truck, he uploaded a video on social media that he was going to end his life.

The video, posted on Facebook and Instagram, triggered automated safety alerts at Meta. Within minutes, the alerts were forwarded to the police, setting off a race against time to locate and rescue the man.

At 10.57 am, Meta sent an email alert about the post to the Social Media Centre at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters. The Director General of Police ordered officials to immediately trace the man’s location and shared real-time coordinates with the Gautam Buddha Nagar (GBN) Commissionerate’s media cell.