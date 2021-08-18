Facebook asks Rahul to take down Instagram post: NCPCR

A WEEK after it received summons from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Facebook on Tuesday wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to take down a post on Instagram which showed him with the parents of a nine-year-old girl who was raped and murdered allegedly by four people at a Delhi crematorium.

The NCPCR shared with The Indian Express a copy of the letter that Facebook submitted before it in response to the summons.

“According to NCPCR’s August 10, 2021 notice, a post you uploaded through your Instagram account, is unlawful under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015; Section 23 of the POCSO, 2012; and Section 288A of the Indian Penal Code. In accordance with NCPCR’s notice, you are requested to remove this post expeditiously,” Facebook said in its email to Rahul.

The NCPCR had earlier written to Facebook, asking the social media platform to take action against Rahul. Three days later, on August 13, it issued summons to Facebook, asking its representatives to appear in person as there was no response to its notice.

After Facebook wrote to Rahul and provided a copy of it to the NCPCR, the child rights panel exempted it from the summons.