‘Face the World’ skills to be part of curriculum at Delhi Skill University

Interpersonal skills and language skills are to be part of the curriculum at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

For this purpose, the university has signed a memorandum of understanding with The/Nudge Foundation which will allow content developed by the latter on English speaking and digital skills to be incorporated into various Diploma and Degree courses in the university.

“We take it upon ourselves to make our students job ready. This means not just equipping them with the technical knowledge & skills but to teach them 21st century skills, what we are calling ‘Face the World’ skills such as effective communication, interpersonal skills, critical thinking, problem solving and more to facilitate their career journey,” said DSEU VC Neharika Vohra.

The/Nudge Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s Future Perfect Program trains students for jobs. According to CEO Atul Satija, it runs “a high quality, online curriculum that is both market-driven and student-oriented”.