Face-detection cameras at Republic Day venue

For the first time, Delhi Police has decided to install face-recognition cameras at the Republic Day venue to identify terrorists and criminal elements.

A senior police officer said these cameras will be installed at 30 points — along Rajpath and the route taken by the parade — and will also cover the route that will be taken by the Prime Minister.

A senior police officer said these cameras have advanced facial-recognition data, which has pictures of terrorists and absconding criminals.

“It will help police identify faces of criminals if they enter the venue. Whenever there is a 70% match between a face and any of the available photographs, an alarm will go off in the central control room. Officers of the Special Cell and Crime Branch, along with intelligence agencies, will monitor the cameras from the control room,” police said.