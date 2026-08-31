‘Eyes swollen, eardrums damaged’: 3-year-old boy assaulted at Delhi play school, attendant arrested

The FIR in the case names four persons, including the owner of the school and the principal, as the accused.

An attendant at a play school in north-east Delhi was arrested and a teacher was served a notice by the police, after a three-year-old boy was allegedly “assaulted” at the centre, the police said on Sunday.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the attendant and the teacher. According to the police, the child has undergone a medico-legal test and a probe is underway.

The police added that the incident came to light on August 16 when the child’s parents noticed “bruises” on his arms and face. “On August 16, I saw bruises on his face and arms. Two days later, when he came home, he started vomiting. We took him to an ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) specialist. The doctor said his eyes were swollen. Some tests were run and it was found that his eardrums were damaged,” the boy’s father told The Indian Express.