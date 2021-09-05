Eyes on Delhi municipal corporation polls, BJP & AAP launch massive outreach programmes

Eyes on the upcoming Delhi municipal corporation polls, both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have launched massive outreach programmes to connect to their voters.

While the BJP plans to hold as many as 11,000 public meetings in a month, AAP has launched a house-to-house campaign to establish its stronghold.

BJP has already set up 14,000 booth level units by forming 21-member executive committees who will play a crucial role in reaching out to each household from September 15, Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said.

The BJP, which has been ruling three municipal corporations since 2007, is looking to retain power. “The outreach programme will be based on two-way communication between our workers and the residents in their respective neighbourhoods. We have prepared a list of talking points that focus on highlighting tangible benefits to the people through various schemes of the Modi government,” Malhotra said.

The outreach programme will also focus on people from different sections of the society as well regions of the country settled in Delhi, he informed. “We plan to hold at least 11,000 meetings in a month. These will be small meetings having about 10-50 people from each locality.” The block executive committee members will also serve as “panna pramukh”, covering all households in a designated area.

In the last municipal elections, the BJP had recorded an impressive victory, winning 181 of the 272 wards. While the AAP managed only 49 wards, Congress had won in the remaining 31.

The AAP, which defeated the BJP in the 2020 Assembly polls, is, however, leaving no stone unturned to come to power at the civic bodies.

AAP’s Leader of Opposition in North MCD, Vikas Goel, said the party has started an ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’ campaign in which councillors, along with the MLAs, will go and meet people in different localities.

“The idea is to inform people about the developmental work undertaken by the AAP government across Delhi. We also plan to inform them about the kind of work that has been done in municipal areas that come under the BJP so that they understand the difference and make a judicious decision,” he added.

Goel added that APP has already completed ward-wise meetings and have now shifted their focus to the mandals. “There are over 2,000 mandals where the party has to reach and tell people about the corruption in MCDs,” he said, while adding, “People have been complaining about corruption in the buildings department, lack of sanitation in areas and the poor state of affairs at the hospitals and in their colonies.”

Moreover, health workers, teachers and sanitation staff are fed up with their salaries not being paid on time, he informed.

Malhotra said that while the BJP will focus on highlighting the pro-people schemes of the party, they will also be going all to speak about the failures of the Kejriwal government.