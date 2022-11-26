Eyeing investors, Greater Noida authority set to launch schemes this week

Opportunities are soon set to open up for investments in industrial, commercial, residential and educational projects in the Greater Noida region, according to officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

Relevant investment schemes are set to be launched in a week and brochures have also been finalised, GNIDA officials said, adding that this was done after CEO Ritu Maheshwari conducted a review of several departments.

Plots whose allotments were cancelled due to non-payment of dues and non-completion of projects will be part of the scheme, officials said. Notably, the allotment of two plots of Parsvnath Developers was cancelled for these reasons and they are set to be repossessed by GNIDA.

Officials also reiterated that allotments of allottees with outstanding dues would be cancelled and that allotments with higher amounts of arrears will be cancelled first.

The GNIDA also said that a group housing plot scheme would be launched soon, along with plots for hospitals, schools and data centres.

Preparations are also on for an investor summit in February. A roadmap is also being prepared, targeting an investment of Rs 60,000 crore, with relevant departments being assigned weekly targets for investments.

The authority is also cracking down on improper waste management, fining Amrapali Leisure Valley Society Rs 80,800 and Ace City Society Rs 50,400 for improper garbage disposal management. An electronics company in Ecotech 3 was also fined Rs 21,000 for mismanagement of solid waste, while two shops were sealed for operating without relevant permission in a parking lot.