Eye on women’s safety, long-distance commute, DTC plans 4 am bus service

In an effort to ensure women’s safety and improve connectivity for working professionals and students travelling long distances, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is planning to introduce early-morning bus services from 4 am across all its routes, officials said on Saturday.

The direction to explore the feasibility of starting early bus services was given by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu during a recent meeting focused on enhancing women’s safety and improving public transportation, said a senior Transport department official.

“Currently, buses start exiting from their home depot at 4 am. However, early morning services are operated only on a few routes like Bhajanpura to Noida…these buses reach the bus stops at 4:15 am and 4:55 am in the morning. LG has now directed DTC to explore this in all bus routes, especially those that connect schools, offices, colleges and industrial areas, to ensure people reach their destination on time,” said officials.