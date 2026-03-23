Eye on tackling air pollution, Delhi govt ties up with IIT-Madras to study “smog-eating” coatings on roads

Can “smog-eating” photocatalytic coatings, when applied on roads, pavements, and tiles, dismantle key air pollutants and clean Delhi’s foul air? This is what scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras are researching, as they attempt to simulate the Capital’s toxic air.

The experiment is part of a six-month collaboration between the Delhi government and IIT Madras, formalised on March 13, to test whether “smog-eating” photocatalytic coatings on public spaces could reduce pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), both key drivers of urban air pollution.

The project, funded by the Delhi government and led by Professor Somnath C Roy of IIT Madras, will begin with laboratory testing before moving to field trials in Delhi, though the areas for those trials are yet to be decided.

“Based on our preliminary results, we will make recommendations, and the Delhi government will decide in which areas exactly the pilot will be conducted,” Roy said.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the study would help determine whether such coatings could be applied widely across the city, on roads, buildings, and other infrastructure. “Through this study, we aim to find the best, long-lasting, and affordable ways to put ‘smog-eating’ coatings on roads, buildings, and city surfaces. It can work in our favour if the study can provide evidence based findings that such coatings or materials can cut NO₂ & other pollutants,” Singh said.

To recreate real-world conditions, the team plans to build a controlled smog environment. “We will create smog in our laboratory,” Roy added. “Using real data from Delhi including traffic patterns, pollution levels, we will recreate those conditions and study how the material performs.”

The idea is to reduce a vast, unpredictable urban problem into something measurable. To achieve it, the team will simulate different pollution scenarios using existing data on nitrogen oxide levels collected from government sources and public pollution displays.

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“We will prepare smog samples based on real-world data,” Roy said. “Then we will test how long it takes for ‘smog-eating’ surfaces to bring pollution down to safer levels.”

At the centre of the experiment is the evaluation of titanium dioxide (TiO₂)-based surfaces in dismantling air pollutants. TiO₂ is a material that reacts under sunlight.

“When sunlight hits TiO₂, it generates electrons which come up on the surface” Roy said. “These electrons react with pollutants like NO₂ and break them down into simpler, such as nitrogen and oxygen,” Roy said.

The process, Roy explained, is similar to how solar panels work, but instead of producing electricity, TiO₂ drives chemical reactions that dismantle pollutants. “Sunlight alone cannot break these molecules,” he said.

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The government, meanwhile, has framed the project as part of a broader push for scalable, science-driven solutions. “It is essential to find innovative scientific solutions for cleaning Delhi’s air,” said Sirsa.

The Minister also stressed the urgency of finding solutions to tackle pollution that keep pace with the Capital’s growth. “Delhi’s population is growing with urbanisation from nearby areas, expanding our infrastructure rapidly. Our focus, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, remains on achieving cleaner air for the people, without blanket bans.”

According to the project plan, the study will explore multiple modes of deployment, including mixing TiO₂ into concrete and asphalt, applying it as coatings, and developing panels that can be installed on rooftops or mounted on streetlights, similar to solar panels.

“These panels could directly interact with ambient air”, Roy said. “In the long term, if deployed at scale, especially in high-emission areas, they could have a measurable impact.”

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Importantly, however, the technology is not intended as a standalone fix. “This will be a continuous background process,” Roy said. “It will not replace other pollution-control measures. It will work alongside them.”

Inside the smog chamber, researchers will test the material under different lighting conditions (full sunlight, reduced sunlight, and even street lighting) to understand how it performs in Delhi’s varied conditions. This is particularly relevant given how severely smog can limit sunlight in the city. “We know that during peak smog, sunlight intensity drops significantly, so that is part of what we will test,” he added.

“In an open environment, the process will take longer,” Roy said. “In the lab, we can force gases to interact with the surface. In the real world, air is constantly moving.”

Wind, he said, will therefore be a key variable in later phases of the study. “Wind does not affect the material itself,” Roy noted. “But it carries pollutants away and brings new ones in. So the interaction is constantly changing.”

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Apart from wind, there exist other challenges as well. Dust, a constant in Delhi, can settle on treated surfaces, reducing their effectiveness. “Dust can block both light and contact with pollutants,” Roy said. “So periodic cleaning, perhaps once a month, will be necessary.”

The material itself, however, is stable and relatively inexpensive. “TiO₂ is chemically very stable like sand..It is commercially available and does not significantly increase construction costs,” Roy said.

Before costs can be estimated, though, the study will first examine how much of the material is needed, for example, how it can be mixed with road tar or applied as coatings.

“We first need to optimise the concentration of TiO₂,” Roy said. “Only then can we calculate cost.”