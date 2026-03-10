Eye on reducing flood risks, Delhi govt strengthens Yamuna banks between ITO and Sarai Kale Khan

With an aim to improve flood management in the city, the Delhi government has started strengthening the Yamuna river bank by ‘stone pitching’ and upgrading drainage infrastructure between ITO and Sarai Kale Khan, officials said.

“Work is underway on the Millennium Bund, located on the right bank of the Yamuna River, to prevent soil erosion through stone pitching and gabion structures. It is a crucial step in strengthening the embankment to ensure the safety of the riverbank and protect against potential erosion in the future,” said a senior official from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC).

The I&FC Department is making continuous efforts in this direction to make flood management and bank protection more effective, officials added.