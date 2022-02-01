Eye on MCD polls, Delhi BJP opens Namo Sewa Kendra in East Delhi

With an eye on the upcoming municipal corporation polls, the Delhi BJP has opened a Namo Sewa Kendra at East Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area, with leaders saying that 69 more would be opened near JJ clusters – one in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies – in the next three months.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the idea behind these centres is to ensure that 24 lakh JJ dwellers get the benefits of and information about various welfare policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government. In the first phase, these centres will be opened in over 30 slum clusters in different parts of the city.

Delhi BJP vice-president Virender Sachdeva said the centre will work as a nodal place where people can avail services such as e-shram card, Aadhaar card correction. He said that in the coming days, more facilities would be added to the centre.

According to Delhi BJP head Naveen Kumar Jindal, it was during Gupta’s 45-day-long ‘jhuggi samman yatra’ in 31 assembly segments that slum dwellers were assured that Namo Sewa Kendras would be opened so they can get the benefits of central government welfare policies.

“Through this kendra, they would be informed about how they can get a work card. They can also get a labour card to avail benefits of the Centre’s welfare policies for labourers. As many JJ dwellers were deprived of free gas cylinders under the Ujjawala scheme, the facility will be provided to them,” he added.

The elections for 272 wards in the three North, South and East MCDs, currently ruled by the BJP, are slated for April.