Eye on making Delhi hub for research, design, govt begins drafting semiconductor policy

The Delhi government has begun drafting a semiconductor policy aimed at positioning the Capital as a hub for chip design, research and advanced packaging, an official statement underlined on Sunday.

According to the government, the proposed policy is structured around five pillars — semiconductor design and intellectual property development, research, development and innovation; manufacturing-enabling activities such as Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT), along with the development of ancillary industries; talent development and skilling; and strengthening of the startup and industrial ecosystem.

“The policy will generate high-quality job opportunities in areas such as chip design, semiconductor research, and advanced packaging. It also aims to promote skill development through targeted training programmes, internships, and industry-academia partnerships,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.