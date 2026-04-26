Eye on global market, DMRC’s global arm appoints Sanjay Jamuar as first CEO

After the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched its dedicated global arm, the Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), last month to take its expertise in operations and planning overseas, Sanjay Jamuar, who holds a vast experience in similar international projects, has been appointed as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO), officials said on Sunday.
DMRC is one of the biggest players outside China globally for Metro project execution and operations. The dedicated global arm — established with government support to expand DMRC’s presence beyond the Capital — is aimed at targeting domestic and international clients, seeking expertise and advisory work.
A DMRC spokesperson said that Jamuar, a former-Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, has experience across Indian Railways, DMRC, and international assignments in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Middle East and Europe. He holds a postgraduate diploma in strategic leadership from UK-based Warwick Business School and has undertaken research in transport economics at the University of Leeds. According to the DMRC, Jamuar was also the first employee in the O&M department when he joined the corporation in 1998.
Prior to this appointment, he served as the Managing Director of Keolis India, the Indian arm of the French public transport operator Keolis Group. Keolis India is a Special Purpose Vehicle formed to provide future Operations and Maintenance services for Pune Metro Line 3.
DMRC said DMIL will leverage DMRC’s technical and operational expertise, which has been used in metro projects across India. DMRC is already involved as a consultant with the Dhaka Metro project in Bangladesh. It is also handling crucial O&M contracts for the Chennai, Mumbai and Patna Metro projects and has played the role of the consultant for almost all major Metro projects in India. DMRC has also carried out construction work for Metro projects in Mumbai, Jaipur and Patna.
In an interview with The Indian Express in February, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar had said that the major issue DMRC has faced in its international expansion is the precedence given to local firms in other countries. “The only issue is that overseas markets tend to be somewhat biased towards local companies, and they try to discourage other players. So we plan to enter by partnering with international players, and that is one of the reasons DMIL has been created. Once we get a break in one market, we will be able to capture others,” Kumar had said.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More