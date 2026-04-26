Eye on global market, DMRC’s global arm appoints Sanjay Jamuar as first CEO

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Managing Director of Keolis India, the Indian arm of the French public transport operator Keolis Group.

After the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched its dedicated global arm, the Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), last month to take its expertise in operations and planning overseas, Sanjay Jamuar, who holds a vast experience in similar international projects, has been appointed as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO), officials said on Sunday.

DMRC is one of the biggest players outside China globally for Metro project execution and operations. The dedicated global arm — established with government support to expand DMRC’s presence beyond the Capital — is aimed at targeting domestic and international clients, seeking expertise and advisory work.

A DMRC spokesperson said that Jamuar, a former-Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, has experience across Indian Railways, DMRC, and international assignments in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Middle East and Europe. He holds a postgraduate diploma in strategic leadership from UK-based Warwick Business School and has undertaken research in transport economics at the University of Leeds. According to the DMRC, Jamuar was also the first employee in the O&M department when he joined the corporation in 1998.