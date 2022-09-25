Eye on dengue, CM chalks out action plan: Involving schoolkids, dedicated hospitals

As the city records a spurt in dengue cases, Delhi government has chalked out an action plan towards prevention including special homework for school children, 35 dedicated hospitals, case-based monitoring, larval source management and fogging.

Chairing a meeting with state health department officials, CM Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that to control the rise in cases, school children will be involved in the awareness campaign for better public participation.

“Children in schools will be assigned special homework where they will be requested to inspect their homes to ensure that there is no water stagnation,” Kejriwal said. The CM said that the government is keeping a close eye on dengue cases in Delhi.

“A comprehensive plan has been prepared after our meeting with officials from the Health Department, MCD, NDMC, and other departments. In the coming days, many effective initiatives will be drawn up. This rainy season has lasted longer than usual. The risk of dengue may rise. United, Delhi will defeat dengue this time,” said Kejriwal.

The number of dengue cases has increased in the city, and as per MCD data released on September 19, over 100 cases were reported last week. The numbers are expected to increase in view of the recent spell of rain.

Kejriwal asked all government officials to examine their offices every day to prevent water stagnation where dengue mosquitoes can breed. He added that district-level officers have been directed to spread awareness on prevention of mosquito-borne diseases in their respective areas. All RWAs have been told to go door-to-door in their respective areas to encourage people to follow the recommendations.

The health department officials informed the CM that they are monitoring compliance with the guidelines and issuing challans where there is negligence or violations. Kejriwal also directed the DMs, SDMs, tehsildars, and other officers to visit districts concerned to inspect construction sites and hospitals every Saturday where there is a high likelihood of waterlogging. He said the government will take measures if the recommendations are not followed strictly. In this context, orders have been issued not to allow any form of negligence in hospitals as the breeding of dengue mosquitoes on hospital grounds may result in patients and family members becoming infected with the disease.

According to a state health department official, major activities including perennial anti-larval measures, anti-mosquito measures, breeding source reduction, and ensuring active public participation are being undertaken by the government.