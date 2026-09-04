Eye on curbing repeated road digging, Delhi plans multi-utility underground ducts

As per officials, the two Chandni Chowk stretches will serve as pilot corridors, following which the government plans to assess the experience and expand the system to other parts of Delhi according to local requirements.

In a bid to reduce repeated instances of road digging, the Delhi government has approved a citywide plan for multi-utility ducts, beginning with two stretches in Chandni Chowk, to create common underground corridors for electricity, water, gas and other services, officials said on Thursday.

The pilot project will cover 310 metres of Esplanade Road and 560 metres of Mor Sarai Road, with work on both stretches set to begin soon, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

The ducts will, wherever technically feasible, accommodate electricity cables, water and gas lines, fire-hydrant networks and other essential utility services, officials said.

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The CMO said the system would “reduce the need to repeatedly dig up and repair roads, minimise disruptions to traffic, reduce inconvenience to citizens and help maintain the structural strength of roads more effectively.”