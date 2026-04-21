Eye on curbing rash driving, DTC launches special inspection campaign

"During this campaign, DTC will specifically monitor irregularities related to cleanliness and overall condition of buses, including any issues affecting service quality and presentation...and appropriate action will be taken against those found violating the rules," said an official.

Reckless driving, non-adherence to bus lane discipline, and the operation of buses on unauthorised routes — a special inspection campaign launched by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday is focussing on the safe and smooth operation of buses amid concern over accidents due to reckless driving.

“The campaign has been initiated following complaints of rash driving and the drivers not stopping at designated stops. There have also been accidents due to rash driving involving DTC buses. To address this, the DTC is taking several steps including launching the campaign,” said a senior DTC official.

Officials stated that the campaign will be conducted during morning and evening shifts. The DTC will also take action against drivers and conductors if they are found without uniforms while on duty, failing to issue tickets after collecting fares, or neglecting to check tickets.