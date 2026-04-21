Eye on curbing rash driving, DTC launches special inspection campaign

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Reckless driving, non-adherence to bus lane discipline, and the operation of buses on unauthorised routes — a special inspection campaign launched by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday is focussing on the safe and smooth operation of buses amid concern over accidents due to reckless driving.
“The campaign has been initiated following complaints of rash driving and the drivers not stopping at designated stops. There have also been accidents due to rash driving involving DTC buses. To address this, the DTC is taking several steps including launching the campaign,” said a senior DTC official.
Officials stated that the campaign will be conducted during morning and evening shifts. The DTC will also take action against drivers and conductors if they are found without uniforms while on duty, failing to issue tickets after collecting fares, or neglecting to check tickets.
“During this campaign, DTC will specifically monitor irregularities related to cleanliness and overall condition of buses, including any issues affecting service quality and presentation…and appropriate action will be taken against those found violating the rules,” said an official.
“Ticketing-related violations, including ticket-less travel, improper use/non- use of Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETMs), non-acceptance of National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) cards and passenger-related irregularities, including overcrowding and travel using fake passes will also be under radar during this campaign,” said an official.
Further, officials noted that action will be taken against safety violations, such as failing to stop at designated bus stops or operating buses with doors open. Penalties will also apply if any drivers or conductors are found playing music or smoking inside the bus.
“The campaign will be conducted on a random basis from time to time,” the official said.
According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, DTC buses were involved in 73 accidents, of which 22 involved 9-meter-long buses under the DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Inter-connector) bus service. In comparison, during 2024-25, DTC buses were involved in 97 accidents.
As of March 2026, the DTC and Department of Transport have a combined fleet size of 6,100 buses, comprising 1,002 Non-AC low-floor (CNG) buses, 760 AC low-floor (CNG) buses, 2,750 AC low-floor (Electric-12 meter) buses, and 1,588 AC low-floor (Electric-9 meter) buses. The DTC also operates an international bus service on the Delhi–Kathmandu route.
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