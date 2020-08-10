Eye on civic body polls, AAP begins restructuring effort

The party has been working on restructuring the organisation over the last week, Gopal Rai said, adding that the appointments will be completed by August 20. The party has been working on restructuring the organisation over the last week, Gopal Rai said, adding that the appointments will be completed by August 20.

The Aam Aadmi Party has started strengthening its organisation at the MCD level by appointing in-charges down to the ward level, the party’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai said Sunday.

The AAP had lost the 2017 municipal polls, when it had made the electoral plunged in the municipal level. The next round of civic polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

The party has been working on restructuring the organisation over the last week, Rai said, adding that the appointments will be completed by August 20. Workers who were active during the 2020 Assembly polls and the Covid-19 pandemic relief and aid work are being given preference, he said.

“On Sunday, AAP has appointed Lok Sabha in-charges, district in-charges, district communication in-charges and Assembly observers at all the 70 assembly constituencies. In the second phase, in-charges for all the 70 assembly constituencies will be appointed and in the third phase, we will appoint in-charges at all the 272 wards,” Rai said.

“In this restructuring process, we are giving priority to the leaders who have worked hard during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election and also in the difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic. The restructuring process is happening from the top to the booth level,” he added.

