Eye on boosting infrastructure, Noida Authority nod for AI city-business park

In an effort to attract multinational corporations, an AI city-cum-business park will soon be set up in Noida, after the Noida Authority on Wednesday adopted the Uttar Pradesh Private Business Park Development Scheme, 2025, officials said.

This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up a robotics and artificial intelligence park in Greater Noida.

On Wednesday, in its 224th board meeting the authority granted in-principle approval to the Request for Proposal (RFP) for selecting a master developer to develop an AI city-cum-Business Park in Noida, through a private sector participation. At least 50 per cent of the built-up area of the park is required to be reserved for IT and knowledge-based services, officials said.