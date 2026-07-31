Eye on 800 TPD waste management, MCD signs deal with Oil India to set up CBG plants

According to MCD sources, an agreement with Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) to operate a 300 TDP CBG plant at Okhla landfill site was called off before the deal with OIL was signed.

To convert 800 tonnes per day (TPD) of wet waste into biogas and organic fertilizers, the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) and the Oil India Limited (OIL) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Mayor Pravesh Wahi for the establishment of two Bio-Methanation based Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants, officials said.

According to an official statement, two Bio-CBG plants with a combined processing capacity of 800 TPD will be established in the first phase. A 500 TPD plant will be developed on 10 acres of land at Tehkhand, while a 300 TPD plant will be set up on 7 acres at Okhla, an official said. These facilities will scientifically process segregated organic waste to produce CBG and organic fertilizer, contributing to cleaner and more sustainable waste management, the official added.