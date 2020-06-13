Extraordinary situation, trying our best: Delhi govt after SC rap

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Hours after being pulled up by the Supreme Court over the state of government hospitals in Delhi, particularly Lok Nayak, the Delhi government Friday said it would act on filling the gaps “sincerely and immediately”.

In a statement, the government said Lok Nayak is the biggest Covid hospital with 2,000 beds, where many critical patients from Centre-run and private hospitals are being referred to “for better medication”.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court is the apex court of India and we accept their observations with the utmost respect and with absolute sincerity. The Delhi government is determined to provide healthcare for all and to ensure best possible treatment to each Covid-19 patient. But, if any gaps still remain and are brought to our notice, we will act on them sincerely and immediately,” the statement said.

“So far, over 2,100 patients from the hospital have successfully recovered from Covid-19 infection and returned to their homes. This is an extraordinary situation and the Delhi government has tried its best from the very first day to set up better infrastructure and to provide quality healthcare to all Covid-19 patients. Frontline workers in our hospitals, our doctors and nursing staff, are working day and night to serve the people. Many doctors have not visited their homes in the last two months because of their hospital duty,” the statement added.

It said the government will apprise the SC about the visit of an NHRC team at the hospital on Thursday. “They expressed satisfaction after scrutinising facilities at the hospital,” the government said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd