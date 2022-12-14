Does extra work mean extra pay? Resident doctors at Delhi’s RML Hospital want to know

The resident doctors association of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi has written a letter to the medical superintendent of the hospital stating that if biometric attendance is compulsory, clarity should also be given on the enumeration of extra hours of work.

The RML hospital administration had issued a circular on December 3 stating that all doctors and other staff at the hospital have to mark their attendance on the biometric system.

According to a resident doctor posted at RML, the working hours for the doctors always exceed that of a government employee. “Resident doctors are backbone of all hospitals governing by central government. The hours of weekly work by residents far exceeds the desired work hours of any other government employee,” said the letter.

Through the letter, the doctors demanded that as residents, their work must “be appreciated and applauded” by the institution.

“In name of biometrics attendance, there will be harassment of resident in monthly salary. If biometrics attendance has to compulsory we welcome the decision by institute but also demand the clarity of enumeration for extra hours of work or compensatory off that work,” it further said.

The letter also attached an RTI reply by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the working hours of resident doctors.

“We request your keen attention in the matter and hopeful that institute will clarify the situation and direct us for betterment of patients care which we are doing irrespective of counting work hours,” it added.