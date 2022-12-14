scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Does extra work mean extra pay? Resident doctors at Delhi’s RML Hospital want to know

The resident doctors association of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has sought clarity on enumeration of extra hours of work if biometric attendance is compulsory.

Through the letter, the doctors demanded that as residents, their work must “be appreciated and applauded” by the institution. (Representative/Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The resident doctors association of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi has written a letter to the medical superintendent of the hospital stating that if biometric attendance is compulsory, clarity should also be given on the enumeration of extra hours of work.

The RML hospital administration had issued a circular on December 3 stating that all doctors and other staff at the hospital have to mark their attendance on the biometric system.

Also Read |Don’t approach media on hospital issues, RML Hospital directs officials

According to a resident doctor posted at RML, the working hours for the doctors always exceed that of a government employee. “Resident doctors are backbone of all hospitals governing by central government. The hours of weekly work by residents far exceeds the desired work hours of any other government employee,” said the letter.

Through the letter, the doctors demanded that as residents, their work must “be appreciated and applauded” by the institution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

“In name of biometrics attendance, there will be harassment of resident in monthly salary. If biometrics attendance has to compulsory we welcome the decision by institute but also demand the clarity of enumeration for extra hours of work or compensatory off that work,” it further said.

Also Read |RML hospital in Delhi asks doctors and other staff to avoid casual wears on campus

The letter also attached an RTI reply by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the working hours of resident doctors.

More from Delhi

“We request your keen attention in the matter and hopeful that institute will clarify the situation and direct us for betterment of patients care which we are doing irrespective of counting work hours,” it added.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 12:18:00 pm
Next Story

RRB Group D Recruitment: CBT results to be declared on or before December 24

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close