Extortion gone wrong behind murder of 2 men, gangster held

Days after two men were gunned down in a case of mistaken identity in Outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala, police arrested gangster Ankesh Lakra in connection with the case. Police said Lakra, a member of the Gogi gang, was allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman in the locality and sent his men to threaten him, but they entered the wrong house and killed the victims, Joginder Kumar (41) and Mangal Ram (60), on Monday night.

Lakra was arrested last year after he allegedly helped gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja (28) escape from custody at GTB hospital and is lodged in Mandoli jail.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said during investigation, the businessman told police that he was receiving extortion calls. Police found the calls came from Mandoli jail and zeroed in on Lakra. “He was making calls to the businessman and threatening him… they had got into a fight two months back over a petty issue… Based on evidence, we arrested Lakra and court has given us one-day police custody to interrogate him,” said the DCP.

As per initial probe, Lakra was trying to extort Rs 20,000- Rs 30,000 from the businessman who refused to pay up. “To threaten the businessman, he had contacted his associates and asked them to fire at him. The plan was not to murder the man. However, the assailants went to Joginder’s home and he tried to snatch their pistols. During the scuffle, the accused fired at all three men,” said an officer.

The case has been transferred to the Special Cell. Sources said two more men were detained and are being questioned. Sources said they suspect the assailants are involved in another firing incident, in which a realtor was shot at. Police believe the gang targeted him over his alleged links with Gogi’s rival, Tillu Tajpuriya.