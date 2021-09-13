Extortion: Delhi Police set to invoke MCOCA against 2 jail officials

The Delhi Police are likely to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two jail officials who allegedly helped Sukesh Chandrashekhar extort money from former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

The two — deputy superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena — are accused of helping Chandrashekhar run the extortion racket from jail.

Chandrashekhar, his lawyer B Mohan Raj, actress Leena Paul, her manager Joel Jose Matthews, Kamlesh Kothari, who helped Sukesh buy a bungalow in Chennai, and Arun Muthu, who helped him buy luxury cars, are already facing MCOCA.

Sources said that during questioning, Sukesh claimed he did financial transactions with jail officials and that they helped him stay one step ahead of investigators on whether calls he made from jail were being intercepted.

Aditi Singh had filed a complaint alleging she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as a law secretary and promising to help with her husband’s legal cases.