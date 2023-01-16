To extort Rs 1 crore from ex-employer, man poses as gang member

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly claiming to be a member of a gang and demanding Rs 1 crore ransom from his former employer – a Gurgaon-based industrialist – and threatening to kill him and his family if the money was not paid.

Police said the complainant, a resident of Gurgaon, had alleged that on January 10, a letter was found by his driver at his house’s gate. In the letter, the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom from the industrialist by January 11.

“In the letter, the accused had claimed to be from the Neeraj Bawana gang. He threatened to kill the complainant and his family if the money was not paid. He had also told the complainant to plant a flag on his company’s terrace to signal that the ransom money had been arranged so it could be collected by the accused. The accused also instructed the complainant to keep the money at a certain location in Sukhrali and Leisure Valley in Gurgaon and threatened to demand Rs 10 crore later in case the money was not arranged sooner,” said a police officer.

On the complaint, a case under IPC section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) was registered, and a probe was initiated by the crime branch.

Police said the accused, Sandeep Tyagi, alias Jitender, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the crime branch from Iffco Chowk on Sunday.

“During questioning, the accused revealed that he had worked for over five years at the complainant’s company as a driver and was aware of his whereabouts and his assets. After quitting the job in May last year, the accused returned to his native place in Uttar Pradesh and accumulated some debt. To repay the debt, he hatched a plan to extort money from his former employer. Last week, he arrived in Gurgaon and took an autorickshaw to the complainant’s house and put the ransom letter in the newspaper at the house gate,” said Preet Pal, ACP crime.

Police said the accused would be taken on remand for further questioning.