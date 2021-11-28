External evaluators to now be part of CBSE term 1 exams

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 examination already underway from earlier this month, the board has issued fresh instructions to schools to rope in external evaluators. This effectively means that the term 1 board examinations will not be a fully internally evaluated examination.

The board and its affiliated schools are currently engaged in conducting term 1 board examinations for subjects that are offered in fewer schools. The examinations for major subjects, or subjects which are offered in almost all schools, will begin next month.

According to earlier instructions, even though the question papers have been set by the board, evaluation was to be an internal process carried out by teachers of the exam centre school. Now, the CBSE has instructed that “during evaluation, OMRs should be interchanged between the evaluators of two schools… OMRs of a school be checked by evaluators of other schools and vice versa”.

However, it has also been instructed that at least one teacher of the school, where the exams are conducted, should be part of the evaluation. Twenty per cent of the OMRs are also to be rechecked by the coordinators who could either be from the centre school or others.