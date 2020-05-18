Extending bail, court tells undertrial to install Aarogya Setu

The undertrial, Manish Kumar, is booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation). The undertrial, Manish Kumar, is booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

A Delhi court has extended the interim bail of an undertrial with a direction that he install the Aarogya Setu app on his phone.

Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Kumar passed the order on Saturday, allowing the extension of the interim bail of the applicant for 30 days subject to furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 30,000 each.

“Applicant is further directed to install Aarogya Setu app on his mobile phone and will keep location, GPS as well as Bluetooth (switched) on all the time during the period of such interim bail,” the court said. The court order did not elaborate on the directive.

The undertrial, Manish Kumar, is booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

His counsel, Pulkit Jain, told the court that Kumar was granted interim bail earlier as well, and had surrendered after availing the bail. He said Kumar’s parents are both old and his wife is diabetic and suffers from blood pressure, and that he is the sole breadwinner of the family.

As per the FIR registered in 2017 at Paharganj police station, the complainant, a 30-year-old woman, accused Kumar, who worked as a safai karamchari at a school where her two sons studied, of attacking her with a knife. She had reportedly warned Kumar against speaking to her, following which he allegedly caught her by her hair and attacked her with a knife. Her MLC report stated that the woman sustained sharp wounds and multiple lacerations to the neck.

The ASJ also laid conditions asking Kumar not to tamper with evidence, threaten witnesses or leave the country without permission. Kumar was also ordered to mark his attendance with the local SHO every Monday through his mobile phone and share his location.

