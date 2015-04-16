Expulsion of AAP’s rebel quartet put on fast track

Laying the groundwork for their likely expulsion from the party, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday referred a complaint against Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Anand Kumar and Ajit Jha to the party’s national disciplinary committee. The committee, which Prashant Bhushan used to head till as late as March 30, was reconstituted with Pankaj Gupta, Dinesh Waghela, and Ashish Khaitan as members. Sources in the party said it was now clear that the leaders could not remain in the party, but due process had to be followed to allow no room for attacks against the party in this matter.

The decision to begin disciplinary action comes a day after the dissident faction of the AAP held a day-long Swaraj Samvad, attended by over 2,000 disgruntled volunteers largely from outside of Delhi. They took part in a vote, which decided that they would remain in the party for now, but would launch a nationwide agitation for “Swaraj”.

Emerging out of a Political Affairs Committee meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, party leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia said the Swaraj Samvad was a case of “indiscipline”, as even a new party was one of the options suggested. “The PAC has taken a considered view based on anti-party activities over the past few months. At the Samvad, there were even suggestions of forming a new party, which is itself anti-party in nature,” Sanjay Singh said.

Senior leaders said that they were also closely looking at the role of Timarpur MLA Pankaj Pushkar, who has openly backed the dissidents in the party. Pushkar shared the stage at the first meeting of the newly launched Swaraj Abhiyan on Wednesday and was named as part of its eight member steering committee.

At the press conference that followed the meeting, Pushkar said, “My personal fate in the party is not important, but the future of Swaraj in the country is.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App