Express Special: PWD plans 18 flyovers, underpasses & elevated corridors across Delhi

Officials said that while consultants have been appointed for almost all identified locations, tenders have been invited for the remaining stretches. (Express Photo)

As part of its plan to decongest the Capital, the Delhi government is planning to construct 18 new flyovers, underpasses and elevated corridors over the next couple of years, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh told The Indian Express on Saturday.

For this purpose, the department has launched a comprehensive feasibility study covering around 156 km of key roads, intersections and junctions, he added. The study will cover several traffic bottlenecks, including ITO red light, Old Delhi railway station, the NSG junction near Terminal 1 of IGI Airport, the 55-km Ring Road and Mayapuri Chowk, among others.

Singh said consultants have been appointed to conduct a feasibility study to determine which of these areas need a flyover, an underpass or an elevated corridor. “The consultants are also preparing detailed project reports (DPRs), along with cost estimates and construction modalities. Once these are ready, proposals will be taken up for approval so that work can begin without delay,” he added.