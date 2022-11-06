Express RTI: Smog tower in Delhi lowered PM 2.5 by 7-17%

In December last year, a month when the national capital recorded seven ‘severe’ air quality days, PM 2.5 levels at a distance of 100 metres from the smog tower at Delhi’s Anand Vihar fell by around 13 per cent.

On November 3, when the air quality was in the ‘severe’ category, the PM 2.5 level peaked at 650 µg/m3 at 4 am at Anand Vihar, according to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). A 13 per cent reduction due to the smog tower — at 100 metres from the tower like in December last year — would mean that the PM 2.5 level fell to 565 µg/m3, which would still put the air quality in the severe category and at a little over nine times the 24-hour standard of 60 µg/m3 for PM 2.5.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), obtained by The Indian Express under a Right to Information request filed in October, shows that the reduction in PM 2.5 levels at a distance of 100 metres from the Anand Vihar smog tower ranged from 7 per cent in March to 17 per cent in April this year. At 150 metres from the tower, the reduction in PM 2.5 levels was 8 per cent in April, while the PM 10 level saw a reduction of 5 per cent at the same distance from the tower in May.

The impact of the tower was best seen at around 20 metres or 50 metres from the tower. The highest reduction in PM 2.5 levels was 52 per cent at 20 metres in the southeast direction from the tower in April this year. The highest reduction in PM 10 levels was also around 55 per cent recorded at 20 metres from the tower in April.

The tower was inaugurated in September last year and has been functional since then, according to the CPCB. The performance of the smog tower is being evaluated by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi and is being determined at different distances and directions from the tower in terms of reduction in particulate matter concentrations.

There is another smog tower located at Connaught Place, which was inaugurated in August last year. While the CPCB is the nodal agency for the tower at Anand Vihar, the DPCC is the nodal agency for the Connaught Place tower. Referring to data from IIT-Bombay, provided at the end of the first year of a two-year study to determine the impact of the tower, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in October this year that the Connaught Place tower reduces particulate matter levels by around 15-20 per cent at a distance of around 300 metres from it.

The two towers have been installed as per a Supreme Court order. They are 24 metres high, and take in air at the top which is passed through filters and released at the bottom.

The CPCB said the Anand Vihar tower is operated at different times for different durations depending on “experimental, operational and maintenance” reasons.

Tata Projects operates and maintains the tower, and the NBCC is the project management consultant. For the second year of operations, Tata Power is being paid service fees of Rs 12.59 lakh per month. The electricity charges for the operations of the tower amount to around Rs 9 lakh per month, according to data from the CPCB.

Ahead of winter this year, the filters of the smog tower at Anand Vihar have been replaced and “sealing work” was carried out for entry points of air other than the main smog tower inlet, the CPCB said in its response to the RTI questions.

Sachchida Nand Tripathi, professor at IIT-Kanpur, who looked at the data, said, “They are likely to have done the evaluation for a few seasons. They have looked at PM 2.5 and PM 10 reduction at different distances from the tower and they have looked at more than one direction to determine the area of influence. Generally speaking, as you move away from the tower, the effectiveness of the tower in removing particles decreases sharply. The average figure (of reduction in for PM 2.5) at 100 metres would be at 15 per cent or less. At 20 metres it would be around 30 per cent. A distance of 20 metres or 50 metres would be just in the vicinity of the tower for a big tower. Around 100 metres would be a reasonable distance from it,” he said.

On how significant the reduction is, he said, “I think it is not significant. Around 15 per cent at 100 metres is not a significant number. If you add uncertainty in the measurement, then the overall significance of the reduction falls,” Tripathi said.

At Anand Vihar, the AQI at 5 pm on Thursday was 472, in the upper end of the ‘severe’ category and above the city average of 451, according to data from the CPCB. In October, on account of rising pollution levels in Anand Vihar, the area’s sub-divisional magistrate had imposed a ban on private construction activity in the area till further directions. Sunday saw a slight improvement in AQI at Anand Vihar, with the levels at 328 (very poor) as of 5 pm.