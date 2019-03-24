Express RTI application: For 1,400 ultrasound centres in capital, one medical officer

To monitor the 1,400 registered ultrasound centres in the capital, the Delhi government’s health department has only one medical officer and a state programme officer (SPO) holding additional charge for the department.

The information was provided by the Directorate of Family Welfare (DFW) in response to an RTI application filed by The Indian Express. The Pre-Conception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act bans hospitals, nursing homes and clinics from using ultrasonography or any other technique to determine the gender of an unborn child.

The state PC-PNDT cell maintains a record of all centres and machines that provide ultrasonography services. The cell conducts one or two raids in a month, depending on the availability of officers.

As per the RTI, the cell has six posts approved for administrative work, such as data anaylst, computer data entry operator, etc. “We have asked for four more medical officers for the department. As such, there are no separate sanctioned posts for PC-PNDT cell. The vacancies come under DFW and officers are deputed from there,” said Dr Nitin Kumar, SPO of PC-PNDT, Delhi government.

According to officials, the increased number of medical officers could help the cell strengthen its incentive scheme for informers. The scheme aims to crack down on centres conducting illegal sex determination tests, and was recently approved by the Delhi Cabinet. Under the scheme, the government will pay Rs 50,000 to any person who provides information on unregistered ultrasound centres or machines, and Rs 1,50,000 to any pregnant woman who will pose as a decoy patient for ‘sting operations’ for action against such centres.

“Once the model code of conduct is over, we will advertise the scheme so informers can come forward. Medical officers will accompany them during the raid,” added Dr Kumar.

As per the process, officials from the department generally receive a tip-off from informers, and a decoy is pulled in to contact the lab or doctor. As per data provided by the Union Health Ministry, Delhi had 869 females per 1,000 males in 2013-2015. The child sex ratio in the city saw a marginal drop from 887 females per 1,000 males in 2011-2013 to 876 in 2012-2014; and to 869 in 2013-2015.

In January, a 60-year-old doctor along with a 44-year-old woman were arrested from a south Delhi hospital for allegedly running a prenatal sex-determination racket. During the raid, a pregnant woman from Haryana’s Sonepat was sent as a decoy.