Express Impact: IAF sports complex removes board barring ‘pets, wheelchair’ on cricket ground

Following outrage among disability rights activists over a signboard at the sports complex at the Air Force Station in Delhi’s Palam, IAF authorities have removed it and said they will put up a new board.

On February 7, The Indian Express first reported about the hoarding, which visitors said had been there since last year, which stated: “Following not allowed in cricket ground: Pets, prams/strollers, wheelchair. Do not climb on videography towers in cricket ground.”

The hoarding which visitors said had been there since last year, stated: “Following not allowed in cricket ground: Pets, prams/strollers, wheelchair. Do not climb on videography towers in cricket ground.” (Express Photo) The hoarding which visitors said had been there since last year, stated: “Following not allowed in cricket ground: Pets, prams/strollers, wheelchair. Do not climb on videography towers in cricket ground.” (Express Photo)

The Indian Express visited the stadium on Friday and found that the old signboard had been removed.

Officials said the language of the new signboard will be changed to better communicate their intention that everybody is welcome to use the viewing area around the pitch/green of the cricket ground.

Sources at the stadium said, “On the cricket field, wheelchairs, pets and prams, etc are not allowed basically to ensure that the surface is not spoiled. Nobody is allowed on the playing area due to personal safety concerns and to avoid damage to the playing surface. No restriction has been imposed for viewing cricket matches by specially-abled persons. In fact, a ramp has been there for a long time to facilitate the movement of specially abled persons, strollers, prams and wheelchairs to the sports complex pavilion/viewing area.”

Dr Satendra Singh, a doctor and a disability rights activist, had Monday written to the state commissioner for persons with disabilities after the board came to his notice.

He said: “As a member of the Advisory Board to assist the state commissioner for persons with disabilities and a spectator with disability, it pains me to bring to your attention the discriminatory hoarding at the Sports Complex, Air Force Station Palam… It’s not just the (cricket) pitch; wheelchair users aren’t even allowed to walk in the outer boundary, which non-disabled people use as a walking track.”

Advertisement

In response to an RTI filed by Singh on the issue, the RTI Cell of the Air Force station responded on October 3, 2022, stating: “Pets, Pram/Stroller and Wheelchair are not permitted inside the playing area of Cricket Ground. However, there is no such restriction for the pavilion/viewing area. Anyone who is in possession of a valid entry pass can witness the ongoing matches. A hard surface ramp is also made inside the sports complex to facilitate entry of wheelchairs. Further the ground is maintained by SI and BCCI.”