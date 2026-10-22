Explained: Why Delhi air quality deteriorates in October

Dussehra emissions, post-monsoon weather transition, pollution from vehicular emissions and rising farm fires have added to the Capital’s pollution burden, official data and experts suggest.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
4 min readNew DelhiOct 22, 2026 02:03 AM IST
Delhi air quality deteriorates in October, Delhi Air Quality Index, delhi aqi, Delhi air pollution, Delhi air quality, air pollution, air pollution level, Delhi severe air quality, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsDelhi woke up to a hazy morning on Wednesday with AQI shooting up to 244 in the ‘poor caregory’. (Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Dussehra celebrations triggered a spike in Delhi’s air pollution, pushing the city’s AQI (air quality index) to 244 on Wednesday. This is the highest in 100 days since July 13, when the AQI stood at 246.

Dussehra emissions, post-monsoon weather transition, pollution from vehicular emissions and rising farm fires have added to the Capital’s pollution burden, official data and experts suggest.

Worrying surge in PM levels

Wednesday’s rise coincided with high particulate matter  (PM) levels overnight, with PM10 levels peaking in several areas — the level stood at 488 micrograms per cubic metre in Anand Vihar. On the other hand, PM2.5 level reached 305 micrograms per cubic metre in Punjabi Bagh of West Delhi.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Several monitoring stations recorded high particulate matter  — solid and liquid particles suspended in air, which can be inhaled and cause serious health problems  — concentrations during the intervening night of October 20 and 21, and Wednesday morning. At Okhla Phase 2, PM10 peaked at 469 micrograms per cubic metre at 10 pm on Tuesday.

Anand Vihar recorded 488 micrograms per cubic metre at 8 pm, with levels remaining above 450 micrograms per cubic metre through Tuesday night. At Mandir Marg, PM10 reached 410 micrograms per cubic metre at 2 am on Wednesday.

PM2.5 levels also rose sharply. Punjabi Bagh recorded a peak of 305 micrograms per cubic metre at 11 pm on Tuesday, while Okhla Phase 2 recorded 269 micrograms per cubic metre at 10 pm.

The permissible standards of PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 is 100 micrograms per cubic metre. Overall, Delhi’s AQI rose from 179 on Tuesday to 244 on Wednesday, while Noida recorded an AQI of 281 and Gurugram 220.

Story continues below this ad

There are a combination of factors on the rise of pollution during this time of the year.

Studies on fireworks

Studies conducted in Delhi have documented sharp increases in particulate matter following the use of fireworks during festive season.

A 2024 study by IIT Delhi researchers found that during Diwali celebrations, between 2019 and 2021, fireworks accounted for more than 85% of the measured elemental mass in PM2.5 during the festival, after accounting for differences in atmospheric dispersion.

As winter approaches, Delhi’s air quality becomes increasingly vulnerable to meteorological conditions that restrict the dispersion of pollutants.

Story continues below this ad

Studies have found that the atmospheric boundary layer, the lowest part of the atmosphere through which pollutants mix, becomes shallower during winter, while night-time temperature inversions can prevent polluted air from rising and dispersing.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) bulletin “an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph is unfavorable for the dispersion of pollutants.

A 2026 study published in Atmospheric Environment journal, researchers affiliated with  Physical Research Laboratory (PRL, the Space Applications Centre and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, among others, found that in Delhi between October 2023 and February 2024, the boundary layer remained below 1 km from November to January. Higher PM2.5 concentrations were associated with lower boundary-layer heights.

Stubble burning

Farm fires in neighbouring states during the paddy harvesting season can add to Delhi’s air pollution, depending on the number and location of fires and whether winds carry the smoke towards the city. According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) Decision Support System, used for data analysis, stubble burning contributed around four% to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday.

Story continues below this ad

Transport emissions accounted for an estimated 21% of PM2.5 pollution and remained the highest pollution source.

Farm fires contribution is forecast to rise to 15% by Friday.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which monitors agricultural residue burning using satellite remote sensing, reported 85 detected fire events across seven states and regions on October 21.

Between September 15 and October 21, satellites detected 1,350 events across the Northern belt with Punjab totalling to 454, Madhya Pradesh 393, Rajasthan 229, Uttar Pradesh 190, Uttarakhand 72, Haryana 11 and Delhi one.

Story continues below this ad

Sunil Dahiya, lead pollution analyst at think-tank Envirocatalysts said, “The winds are coming from the northwest at low speeds of less than 4-5 kmph, which means smoke from the farm fires could be reaching Delhi. From last night, there is clear evidence of a rise in smoke coinciding with the hours of fireworks. Together, these factors have contributed to the increase in air pollution in Delhi.”

He added, “This is just the start of the visible pollution in Delhi NCR. The emission loads from fireworks and other regional sources as well as emissions from within Delhi coming from transport, power, industries and other perennial sectors together contribute to this bad air quality season.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments