Explained: Why are hybrid vehicles expected to get road tax exemption in new Delhi EV policy

Under its upcoming policy for electric vehicles, the Delhi government is planning to extend the exemption of road tax and registration fees benefits, which are currently in place for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), for strong hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 20 lakh, according to officials privy to the details.

But what are HEVs and PHEVs?

Strong hybrids and plug-in hybrids are vehicles that combine a conventional internal combustion engine with an electric motor and battery. However, the two differ in how the battery is charged and how far the vehicle can run on electricity. A strong or full hybrid vehicle can run on a petrol engine, an electric motor, or a combination of both. At low speed, for example while traversing through the city traffic, the vehicle can operate only on electric power for short distances. The battery is charged internally through regenerative braking, which recovers energy during braking, and by the engine itself.