Explained: How low pressure, ageing pipes, and leaks contaminate Delhi’s water

Delhi’s recurring water contamination episodes highlight the limits of relying on emergency repairs and tanker supply. Experts say the city needs to shift from responding to breakdowns to preventing them — through real-time monitoring, updated maps of underground networks, routine water testing and planned replacement of ageing pipelines.

Without these changes, problems may remain undetected until residents begin reporting foul smells, illness or dirty water.

First, on what is wrong and why.

Why contamination happens

Contamination usually occurs under three conditions.

First, there must be a pollution source close to a drinking water line – such as a leaking sewer, overflowing drain, polluted groundwater, sewage-laden stormwater, construction waste or stagnant contaminated water around the pipe.