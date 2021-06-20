Delhi unlocks: What’s open in capital starting Monday, what remains shut

Streets of Delhi remain deserted owing to the ongoing lockdown. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the national capital will be unlocking gradually from Monday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

On Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority came out with a set of guidelines for unlocking further. Bars, parks and gardens are allowed to reopen in the city starting Monday, but several other activities and establishments remain shut.

The Indian Express takes a look at what is open and what remains shut in the city.

What reopens:

Bars at 50% capacity between noon and 10 pm. Restaurants (with licenses) have also been allowed to serve alcohol and hence their closing time has been revised from 8 pm to 10 pm. Restaurants can open at 8 am.

Public parks, gardens, golf clubs are allowed as is outdoor Yoga

All markets, malls, shops are allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm

There is no restriction on movement of people within Delhi or between Delhi and other states

Government and private offices are. In government offices, with 100% of grade I staff allowed. Only 50% staff is allowed in private offices, between 9 am and 5 pm

Weekly markets have been allowed but only with one in each zone a day. Only half of the permitted vendors will be allowed to put up stalls. Weekly markets on roadsides will not be allowed.

Weddings in court or home are allowed with 20 people in attendance

A gathering of 20 people for funerals is allowed

Public transport – Metro and buses with 50% capacity

Auto rickshaws with 2 passengers, Taxis with 2 passengers, RTVs with 11 passengers at the most

Places of worship will be open but no visitors will be allowed

What’s shut:

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes

Spas, Gyms Yoga institutes/studios

Gatherings for social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural activities

Stadia and sports complexes (except those being used for training sportspersons in national and international events)

Movie halls, theatres, multiplexes

Amusement parks, water parks etc

Banquet halls/ auditoria

Business to business exhibitions