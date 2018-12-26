Toggle Menu
Delhi experiences coldest day this season at 3.6Chttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/experiences-coldest-day-this-season-5509708/

Delhi experiences coldest day this season at 3.6C

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 3.0 degrees Celsius after December 28.

cold wave Delhi, Delhi weather, Delhi coldest day, lowest temperature in Delhi, Met department, Delhi news, India news, Indian Express
A man using bonfire outside his shanties in Winter weather on Tuesday, Delhi, on December 17, 2018. (Express: Abhinav Saha)

A cold wave swept through Delhi on Wednesday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest this winter, the Met office said.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. It is the lowest temperature recorded so far this year,” it said.

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 3.0 degrees Celsius after December 28.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 97 per cent. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature had settled at 5.0 degrees Celsius.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android