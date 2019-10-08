Expelled by BJP, ex-South Delhi mayor says not given a hearing

Former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary, who was recently expelled from the BJP following a fight with her husband, Monday said she had been “punished” without any fault.

She claimed her version was not heard by the Delhi BJP leadership before her expulsion.

A video had emerged last month showing Chaudhary being slapped by her husband, former Mehrauli district president Azad Singh, at the Delhi BJP office in the presence of several leaders who were coming out of a meeting chaired by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

While Singh was removed from the post, action was taken against Chaudhary after the party leadership also came across a purported video of her slapping her husband.

On Friday, both were expelled from the party. Separate statements issued by the party on their expulsion read: “You have been expelled from the primary membership of the party on the instructions of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari with immediate effect.”

“I request my party leadership to give me justice and restore my self-respect,” Chaudhary said at a press conference.

While Delhi BJP spokespersons did not respond to her claims, a senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be identified, claimed “all parties were heard before reaching a decision”.

Chaudhary also accused her husband of assaulting and misbehaving with her on various occasions. A divorce case is going on between the couple.

She also accused the police of not taking any action against her husband despite several complaints being registered against him by her.

Singh, too, said he has filed a police complaint against her and has video evidence to show violence on her part.

“All her complaints against me are politically motivated,” he claimed.