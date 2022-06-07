Expelled from BJP, Naveen Kumar Jindal seeks police security, says life under threat

Two days after being expelled from the BJP, former media head of the party Naveen Kumar Jindal has demanded security be provided to him, citing a threat to his life.

Jindal wrote a letter to Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana and said that suspicious elements have been roaming around his house for the past few days and he fears threat to his life.

Jindal, was earlier given six PSO and CRPF jawans in his security which was withdrawn in September 2021.

“My address has been made public in the social media. I and my family members are being threatened to kill through social media from foreign countries. Some hardliners are openly saying that the person who will kill Naveen Kumar Jindal will be awarded,” he said in the letter .

“Seeing the current situation, I request you to restore my security and if needed be increased,” he wrote.

The Delhi BJP had on Sunday expelled Jindal after his remarks on Prophet Mohammad led to backlash.

Jindal had earlier said that he was given security as there has been bomb blasts outside his house twice due to his works as journalist that included covering terrorism in Kashmir and the Parliament attack, and interviewing terror masterminds Ghazi Baba and Afzal Guru.

A journalist with a career spanning over two decades, across Zee News, Sahara and Punjab Kesari, among others, Kumar had gradually gravitated towards politics and the BJP. In 2003, he fought elections unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket.