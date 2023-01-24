Expel ex-AAP minister Gautam for ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks: BJP to Kejriwal

The BJP Monday demanded expulsion of former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam based on a video showing the Seemapuri MLA backing Bihar education minister Chandra Shekhar’s controversial remarks on the Ramcharitmanas.

Kapoor tweeted, “@Arvind Kejriwal Please come forward and tell that you agree with the anti-Hindu speech of former minister @Adv RajendraPal? If not, then expel Rajendra Pal Gautam from @AamAadmiParty today, otherwise be ready to be boycotted by Hindus.”

Gautam was not available for comment despite repeated attempts. AAP didn’t respond to calls seeking comment.