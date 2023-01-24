scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Expel ex-AAP minister Gautam for ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks: BJP to Kejriwal

Gautam was not available for comment despite repeated attempts. AAP didn’t respond to calls seeking comment.

Rajendra Pal Gautam (PTI File)

The BJP Monday demanded expulsion of former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam based on a video showing the Seemapuri MLA backing Bihar education minister Chandra Shekhar’s controversial remarks on the Ramcharitmanas.

Kapoor tweeted, “@Arvind Kejriwal Please come forward and tell that you agree with the anti-Hindu speech of former minister @Adv RajendraPal? If not, then expel Rajendra Pal Gautam from @AamAadmiParty today, otherwise be ready to be boycotted by Hindus.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 05:15 IST
